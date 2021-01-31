Supermarket Income REIT plc (SUPR.L) (LON:SUPR) Shares Down 0.2%

Supermarket Income REIT plc (SUPR.L) (LON:SUPR) shares traded down 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 107 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 107.25 ($1.40). 1,172,311 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 2,067,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.50 ($1.40).

The firm has a market capitalization of £361.52 million and a P/E ratio of 20.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 106.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 107.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.84, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.47 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Supermarket Income REIT plc (SUPR.L)’s payout ratio is 1.13%.

About Supermarket Income REIT plc (SUPR.L) (LON:SUPR)

Supermarket Income REIT plc (SUPR) is listed on the London Stock Exchange. The Company acquires UK supermarket sites that form a key part of the future model of grocery in the UK. It aims to provide long-term RPI-linked income, from institutional grade tenants and the potential for long- term capital growth.

