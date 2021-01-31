Suretly Price Hits $0.17 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Suretly has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. One Suretly token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Suretly has a total market cap of $39,571.22 and approximately $1,187.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00068510 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.81 or 0.00919030 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00054297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005895 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,454.56 or 0.04429225 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000188 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00031477 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00020442 BTC.

About Suretly

Suretly (SUR) is a token. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

