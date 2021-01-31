Susan L. Decker Sells 694 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of COST stock opened at $352.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $367.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.62. The stock has a market cap of $156.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COST. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. CSFB increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $321.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 31,417 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,837,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,368 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,741 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

