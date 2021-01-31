sUSD Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $21.67 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. One sUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00003019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a total market cap of $144.39 million and approximately $21.67 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00066827 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $299.41 or 0.00891379 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00050970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005654 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,458.37 or 0.04341759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000184 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00030592 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00019704 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD (CRYPTO:SUSD) is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 tokens. The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Token Trading

sUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars.

