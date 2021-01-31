SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $555.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of SVB Financial have outperformed the industry over the past year. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company’s fourth-quarter 2020 results indicate rise in revenues, solid loan balance and provision benefits. Growth in loans and deposits, and global expansion strategy will support the company’s financials. The deal to acquire Boston Private is expected to be earnings accretive, while the acquisition of the debt investment business of WestRiver Group will likely help SVB Financial further cement its foothold in the innovation economy. While near-zero interest rates are likely to continue putting pressure on margins and elevated costs are expected to hurt the bottom line, a strong balance sheet position and efforts to improve non-interest income bode well for the future.”

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SIVB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $414.93.

Shares of SIVB opened at $437.78 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $127.39 and a 12 month high of $497.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $410.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total transaction of $5,554,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.59, for a total transaction of $1,489,281.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,591 shares in the company, valued at $11,596,869.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,629 shares of company stock worth $12,213,896. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.