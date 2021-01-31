SVB Leerink Increases Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Price Target to $375.00

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

ABMD opened at $348.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.54, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. Abiomed has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $387.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $315.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.89.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $231.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.31 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abiomed will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $2,117,245.72. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total value of $1,605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,656 shares of company stock worth $4,125,656 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Abiomed in the third quarter worth $47,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Abiomed in the third quarter worth $79,000. 93.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

