Swingby (SWINGBY) Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded up 17.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One Swingby token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC on major exchanges. Swingby has a market capitalization of $6.00 million and approximately $628,899.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Swingby has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 47% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00049539 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00133170 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.88 or 0.00271652 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00067119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00066992 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00041109 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,524,863 tokens. Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news.

Swingby Token Trading

Swingby can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

