Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Short Interest Update

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 187.0% from the December 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SSREY stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $22.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,248. Swiss Re has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $29.71. The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.06.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SSREY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

