Switch Tops 1-Day Volume of $63,319.00 (ESH)

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 31st. Switch has a total market capitalization of $190,067.87 and $63,319.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Switch has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. One Switch token can currently be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00093150 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003260 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00012951 BTC.

Switch Token Profile

Switch (CRYPTO:ESH) is a token. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 tokens. The official message board for Switch is medium.com/@switchag. Switch’s official website is www.switch.ag.

Buying and Selling Switch

Switch can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Switch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

