Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) Given a €118.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SY1 has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €108.93 ($128.16).

SY1 opened at €102.70 ($120.82) on Wednesday. Symrise AG has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($86.45). The company has a fifty day moving average of €105.51 and a 200-day moving average of €110.09.

About Symrise AG (SY1.F)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

