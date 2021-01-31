SymVerse Market Capitalization Reaches $6.58 Million (SYM)

SymVerse (CURRENCY:SYM) traded up 28.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. SymVerse has a market cap of $6.58 million and approximately $366.00 worth of SymVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SymVerse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0983 or 0.00000299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SymVerse has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar.

SymVerse Token Profile

SYM is a token. It launched on July 2nd, 2019. SymVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,969,061 tokens. SymVerse’s official Twitter account is @SymVerse and its Facebook page is accessible here. SymVerse’s official website is www.symverse.com. The official message board for SymVerse is medium.com/symverse.

Buying and Selling SymVerse

