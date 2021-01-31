Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.60 Billion

Equities analysts expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report sales of $3.60 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.52 billion. Synchrony Financial reported sales of $3.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year sales of $14.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.81 billion to $14.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $15.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.36 billion to $15.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.94.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 22.1% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,066,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,905,000 after purchasing an additional 23,514 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth about $3,889,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $33.65 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

