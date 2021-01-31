Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in Sysco by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.51. 2,685,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,021.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.87. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $83.25.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 76,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $5,477,804.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $126,891,644.46. Insiders sold a total of 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127 in the last three months. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.44.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.