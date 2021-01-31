Table Trac (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Trading Down 3.5%

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) was down 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 317 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.87.

About Table Trac (OTCMKTS:TBTC)

Table Trac, Inc develops and sells Table Trac, a proprietary information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table games in the United States, Australia, Japan, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. Its Table Trac system adds functionality to related casino system modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting tasks.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Table Trac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Table Trac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.