Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. Tapestry posted earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPR. MKM Partners increased their target price on Tapestry from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Tapestry from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tapestry from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, HSBC lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.79.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 21.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,550,318 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $379,148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 19.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,424,017 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $350,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672,165 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,448,312 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $178,937,000 after purchasing an additional 260,988 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 23.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,555,199 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $133,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,035,036 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $27,026,000 after purchasing an additional 11,154 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TPR traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,781,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,573,787. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of -19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average is $22.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

