Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Increased by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,543 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,986,521 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $470,138,000 after buying an additional 68,502 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Target by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,124,852 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $375,104,000 after buying an additional 434,052 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Target by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,808,312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $284,666,000 after buying an additional 83,022 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Target by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,484,512 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,692,000 after buying an additional 321,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Target by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,475,307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $232,243,000 after buying an additional 91,503 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

NYSE TGT traded down $2.41 on Friday, reaching $181.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,612,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,332,918. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $199.96. The company has a market capitalization of $90.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.57%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.71.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Featured Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.