TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 55.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 59.8% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 280.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEL opened at $120.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.19. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $131.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of -167.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.62.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 13,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total value of $1,536,848.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,441 shares in the company, valued at $12,700,600.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,643,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,988 shares of company stock worth $22,411,150 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

