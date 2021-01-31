Telemus Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 5,000 eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 11.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,646,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,747,000 after acquiring an additional 163,625 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 163.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 40.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 72.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,799,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of eHealth from $138.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.62.

Shares of eHealth stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. eHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.84 and a 52 week high of $152.19.

eHealth Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

