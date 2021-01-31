Telemus Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 27.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $189,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $66.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.23. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $73.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $344.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $553,424.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,189,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,094,842.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 6,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $475,063.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 899,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,171,101.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,937 shares of company stock worth $1,374,052. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.