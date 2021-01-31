Telemus Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $1,155,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $36,000. CX Institutional grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 38.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $425.47 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $496.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $459.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $457.29. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.14.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total transaction of $9,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

