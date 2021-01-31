Telemus Capital LLC Sells 18,670 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,670 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC opened at $29.65 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.90. The company has a market capitalization of $256.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

