Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Short Interest Down 80.8% in January

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 80.8% from the December 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TLGHY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Telenet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Telenet Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLGHY traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.14. 334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,210. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.21. Telenet Group has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $23.41.

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

