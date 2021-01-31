Tellor (TRB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $46.08 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $54.27 million and $46.08 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tellor has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $32.41 or 0.00096377 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00068018 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $304.49 or 0.00905437 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00055773 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005923 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,506.86 or 0.04480860 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000188 BTC.
- SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00031693 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00020315 BTC.
Tellor Coin Profile
Tellor (TRB) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,760,130 coins and its circulating supply is 1,674,304 coins. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/
According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “
Tellor Coin Trading
Tellor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.
