Tellor (TRB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $46.08 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $54.27 million and $46.08 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tellor has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $32.41 or 0.00096377 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tellor alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00068018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $304.49 or 0.00905437 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00055773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005923 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,506.86 or 0.04480860 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000188 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00031693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00020315 BTC.

Tellor Coin Profile

Tellor (TRB) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,760,130 coins and its circulating supply is 1,674,304 coins. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/