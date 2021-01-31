Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) PT Raised to $125.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TER. Citigroup raised their price objective on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.06.

TER stock opened at $113.48 on Friday. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $42.87 and a 52-week high of $143.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $4,135,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,251.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 129,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total value of $11,721,235.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,117 shares of company stock worth $32,371,353 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 66.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,569,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,740,000 after acquiring an additional 628,841 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 58.2% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,213,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,444,000 after acquiring an additional 446,380 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 6.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 873,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,411,000 after purchasing an additional 49,215 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Teradyne by 30.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 588,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,729,000 after purchasing an additional 138,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Teradyne by 4.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 550,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,730,000 after purchasing an additional 22,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

