Teresa Piorun Sells 38,700 Shares of American Manganese Inc. (AMY.V) (CVE:AMY) Stock

American Manganese Inc. (AMY.V) (CVE:AMY) Senior Officer Teresa Piorun sold 38,700 shares of American Manganese Inc. (AMY.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.88, for a total transaction of C$34,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 366,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$322,080.

Teresa Piorun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Teresa Piorun sold 10,000 shares of American Manganese Inc. (AMY.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.47, for a total value of C$4,650.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Teresa Piorun sold 11,300 shares of American Manganese Inc. (AMY.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total value of C$12,882.00.

Shares of CVE:AMY opened at C$0.95 on Friday. American Manganese Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.10 and a 1 year high of C$1.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$180.50 million and a PE ratio of 200.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.28.

American Manganese Inc. (AMY.V) Company Profile

American Manganese Inc, a metals company, focuses on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCo Patented Process. The process provides the extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The company is also principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects.

