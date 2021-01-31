Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Short Interest Up 107.7% in January

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 107.7% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TEZNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,255. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.86.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Company Profile

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

