Terracoin 24-Hour Volume Hits $457.00 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $406,441.65 and approximately $457.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded up 18% against the dollar. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,829.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $394.89 or 0.01202851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.96 or 0.00535975 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00042455 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002384 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000039 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io.

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

