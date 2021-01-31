TerraCredit Reaches Market Cap of $175,867.38 (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One TerraCredit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraCredit has a total market cap of $175,867.38 and $61,990.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TerraCredit has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TerraCredit alerts:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 281.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TerraCredit Profile

TerraCredit (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraCredit

TerraCredit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraCredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraCredit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.