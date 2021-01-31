Terril Brothers Inc. Has $7.69 Million Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Terril Brothers Inc. decreased its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the period. Ally Financial makes up 2.0% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $7,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLY traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $37.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,989,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,437,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.50. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $41.99.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. Research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $693,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,683,774.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.35.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

