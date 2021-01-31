Terril Brothers Inc. Sells 17,975 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Terril Brothers Inc. decreased its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 310,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,975 shares during the period. Nutrien comprises approximately 4.0% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $14,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded down $2.57 on Friday, reaching $49.17. 2,211,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,839. The company has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.24, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $55.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average of $42.43.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.346 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 82.95%.

NTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 140166 downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Nutrien from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

