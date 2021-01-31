Terril Brothers Inc. Sells 59,449 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Terril Brothers Inc. cut its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 59,449 shares during the quarter. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund comprises 0.5% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,075,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 130.5% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 129,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 73,337 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 51.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 22,287 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Chris Eades bought 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.65 per share, with a total value of $102,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Hutchinson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $26,278.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

CEM stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.24. 75,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,487. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average is $15.38. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $55.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

