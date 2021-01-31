Terry L. Blaker Boosts Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Terry L. Blaker boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 92,958.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 15,803 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,180,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,416.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,739,463.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $104.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.59. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $72.06 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The firm had revenue of $49.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

