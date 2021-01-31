Terry L. Blaker Decreases Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Terry L. Blaker lessened its holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in National Vision were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in National Vision in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the third quarter valued at about $237,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of National Vision from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $4,380,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,550,020.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $46.37 on Friday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,159.54, a PEG ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. National Vision had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $485.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. National Vision’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

