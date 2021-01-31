Terry L. Blaker Has $882,000 Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Terry L. Blaker grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CWB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,408,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,089,000 after buying an additional 16,553 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 9,433 shares in the last quarter.

CWB opened at $84.59 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $39.81 and a 12 month high of $88.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.58.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

