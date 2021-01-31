Terry L. Blaker Lowers Position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Terry L. Blaker decreased its position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,091 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker owned about 0.06% of BancFirst worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BANF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 250.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 197.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BancFirst during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 280.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BANF stock opened at $57.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.39. BancFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $65.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BANF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

In other BancFirst news, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $1,138,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Goyne bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,577,800. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BancFirst Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

