Terry L. Blaker Raises Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Terry L. Blaker lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 127.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.00.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $321.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.25. The stock has a market cap of $90.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.