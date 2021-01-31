Terry L. Blaker Trims Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Terry L. Blaker cut its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,019 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 124,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 237,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $492,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

CFR stock opened at $92.24 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $47.69 and a one year high of $98.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

