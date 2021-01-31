Terry L. Blaker Trims Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Terry L. Blaker trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,304 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,591 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 23,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,874 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the third quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 10,010 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.84.

VZ stock opened at $54.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $226.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

