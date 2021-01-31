Terry L. Blaker Trims Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Terry L. Blaker lessened its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CNB Bank increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,639,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRL. Truist increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.11.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $259.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.79. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $95.58 and a one year high of $284.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $232.96 per share, with a total value of $267,904.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,388,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 22,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total transaction of $5,112,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,777 shares in the company, valued at $48,747,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,889 shares of company stock worth $7,307,020. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

