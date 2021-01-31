Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

TCBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $60.22 on Tuesday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $70.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.86.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.1% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

