Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,217,000. Natixis increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1,611.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 830,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,721,000 after buying an additional 781,854 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,543,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,440,000 after buying an additional 540,612 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 559.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 628,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,740,000 after buying an additional 533,214 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 903,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,038,000 after buying an additional 472,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock opened at $165.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market cap of $152.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.16. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $175.47.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,328.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TXN. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.70.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

