Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Receives $72.04 Average PT from Analysts

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.58.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXRH. Wedbush raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

NASDAQ:TXRH traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.21. 851,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,692. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $84.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 97.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.13.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $631.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 100,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $7,002,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,568,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,897,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $257,355.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,173.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 342,835 shares of company stock worth $24,798,951 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.