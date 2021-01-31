TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) PT Raised to $102.00

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its target price hoisted by Desjardins from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. CIBC upgraded shares of TFI International from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.80.

TFII opened at $66.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.69. TFI International has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $77.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International during the third quarter worth $34,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in TFI International by 5.1% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in TFI International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 542,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,894,000 after buying an additional 17,541 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TFI International by 9.8% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after buying an additional 20,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

