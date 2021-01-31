The AES Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:AES)

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of The AES in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.55.

Get The AES alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.31.

Shares of AES stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of -46.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The AES has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $28.67.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AES. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The AES by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,595,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,507 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of The AES by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 79,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AES in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,204,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The AES by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of The AES in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.91%.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.