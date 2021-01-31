The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Price Target Raised to $78.00

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BX. Oppenheimer raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.19.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $67.19 on Thursday. The Blackstone Group has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $68.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.79 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.7175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 93.51%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,974,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937,002 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3,305.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,487,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384,618 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,789,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,568,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,871,000 after acquiring an additional 601,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1,528.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 628,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,818,000 after acquiring an additional 590,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

