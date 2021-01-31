The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $420.25 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will announce $420.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $423.14 million and the lowest is $414.60 million. The Children’s Place posted sales of $513.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.93. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $425.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.67 million.

Several research firms recently commented on PLCE. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.36.

NASDAQ PLCE traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 944,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,197. The Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $75.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 2.27.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 98.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 263.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in The Children’s Place in the second quarter worth $1,472,000. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 32.2% in the third quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 187,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares during the period.

The Children's Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

