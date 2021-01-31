The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for 1.5% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,702,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KO stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.15. 18,670,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,062,484. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.28. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.39.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.