The Container Store Group (TCS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TCS opened at $13.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $689.06 million, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59. The Container Store Group has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $14.56.

In related news, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 575,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $5,720,788.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendi Christine Sturgis sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $75,229.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,711.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,676,884 shares of company stock valued at $66,832,321. Company insiders own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

TCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. TheStreet raised The Container Store Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

