The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.44.

Several research firms have weighed in on DSGX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $61.06 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $63.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.21 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.71.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 357,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,810,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 44,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 30.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 10,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 12.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

