The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $248.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.63.

EL stock opened at $236.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.30, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $267.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $255.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.33.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,928,325.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,804.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.05, for a total value of $697,585.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,785.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,271,589 shares of company stock worth $555,339,595 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

